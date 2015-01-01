Abstract

It is well recognized that overall obesity increases fall risk. However, it remains unknown if the obesity-induced increase in the fall risk depends upon the adipose distribution (or obesity type: android vs. gynoid). This pilot study examined the effects of fat deposition region on fall risk following a standing-slip trial in young adults with simulated android or gynoid adiposity. Appropriate external weights were attached to two groups of healthy young lean adults at either the abdomen or upper thigh region to simulate android or gynoid adiposity, respectively, with a targeted body mass index of 32 kg/m(2). Under the protection of a safety harness, both groups were exposed to an identical standing-slip on a treadmill with a maximum slip distance of 0.36 m. The primary (dynamic gait stability) and secondary (latency, length, duration, and speed of the recovery step, slip distance, and trunk velocity) outcome variables on the slip trial were compared between groups. The results revealed that the android group was more unstable with a longer slip distance and a slower trunk flexion velocity than the gynoid group at the recovery foot liftoff after the slip onset. The android group initiated the recovery step later but executed the step faster than the gynoid group. Biomechanically, the android adipose tissue may be associated with a higher fall risk than the gynoid fat tissue. Our findings could provide preliminary evidence for considering fat distribution as an additional fall risk factor to identify older adults with obesity at a high fall risk.

Language: en