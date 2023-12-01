Abstract

PURPOSE: Loneliness is a critical issue affecting the general population. Current evidence from national surveys of loneliness is scarce. The study aimed to examine the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the prevalence of loneliness and its associating suicide risks in Taiwan.



METHODS: Four annual telephone interview surveys were performed by the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center in 2015-2017 and 2020 during COVID outbreak. Each year the sample was randomly selected by stratifying the general public in different geographical areas and fulfilled a questionnaire collecting information including loneliness, psychological distress, and suicide risk assessment. All the data were analyzed using SPSS25 analysis.



RESULTS: A total of 8460 participants were recruited. The average prevalence of loneliness was 12.6 %. Feelings of loneliness was significantly correlated with psychological distress and most risk factors relating to suicide. The odds of loneliness for lifetime suicidal ideation, lifetime suicide attempt, and future suicide intent were 4.9, 5.1, and 9.2, respectively. During the COVID-19 period, loneliness and suicidality demonstrated a noteworthy decline trend, whereas "no one trustworthy to talk to" was the only item that showed significant increase under the pandemic and also impacted on loneliness.



CONCLUSION: Nearly one in ten Taiwanese people felt lonely before and during COVID-19. Loneliness was closely linked with various suicide risk factors such as lifetime suicide ideation and attempt or future intention. Although psychological distress and suicide risk were not increased during COVID-19, maintaining trustful relationships to seek support appeared to be critical to prevent the risks of loneliness or suicide.

