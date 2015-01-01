Abstract

Coroners' inquests in Australia and New Zealand are no longer formally part of the criminal justice process. However, they can take place after the resolution of criminal charges and, although coroners' findings cannot be expressed in terms of persons' criminality, inquests can also result in referrals to prosecuting authorities. In addition, referrals to professionals' disciplinary regulators can be made by coroners. The potential for such adverse outcomes for the individuals affected makes it essential for those representing parties or witnesses at coronial hearings to consider carefully the forensic strategies that they deploy and, in particular, the advice that they provide, including in relation to claims to the privilege against self-incrimination. By reason of the partial abolition of the doctrine of autrefois acquit in a number of Australian jurisdictions, the potential for new and compelling evidence to emerge during an inquest takes on additional significance for persons who have been found not guilty of offences such as a murder at a previous trial.

Language: en