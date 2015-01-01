Abstract

Television content is now available whenever and wherever viewers want it through free-to-air commercial television, catch-up television, video-on-demand services whether subscription or free, and social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok. Alcohol marketing is pervasive in television, with young people's exposure to such marketing being causally connected to harms such as early initiation to drinking and heavy drinking practices. The World Health Organization recommends that countries ban or place comprehensive restrictions on alcohol marketing. Australia has failed to heed this recommendation. This column reviews the regulation of alcohol marketing in Australia from the perspective of its capacity to protect young people from exposure to the marketing. Australia's regulation of alcohol marketing is weak, fragmented and outdated, with rules that favour the interests of the alcohol, media and sporting industries, and do not protect the public's health, particularly that of young people.

Language: en