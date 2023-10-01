Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Most studies regarding sport-related concussion (SRC) focus on high school and collegiate athletes; however, little has been published on children younger than 12 years of age. In a cohort of children aged 8-12 years with SRC, the authors sought to describe demographics, initial presentation, and recovery in this understudied population.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study of children aged 8-12 years who sustained an SRC between November 2017 and April 2022 and were treated at a regional sports concussion center was conducted. Demographic information, injury characteristics, traditional Sport Concussion Assessment Tool 5 (SCAT5) and Child/Parent SCAT5 scores, and outcomes, defined as days to return to learn (RTL), symptom resolution, and return to play (RTP), were reported. Outcomes in boys and girls were compared using effect size analyses given sample size constraints.



RESULTS: Forty-seven athletes were included. The mean age was 11.0 ± 0.8 years, and the majority were male (34, 72.3%). A sizable proportion of patients visited an emergency department (19, 40.4%), and many received head imaging (16, 34.0%), mostly via CT (n = 13). The most common sport for boys was football (15, 44.1%), and the most common sports for girls were soccer (4, 30.8%) and cheerleading (4, 30.8%). These athletes reported a variety of symptoms on presentation. It took a mean of 8.8 ± 10.8 days to RTL, 27.3 ± 38.3 days to reach symptom resolution, and 35.4 ± 41.9 days to RTP. When comparing boys versus girls, there appeared to be moderate differences in symptom severity scores (Cohen's d = 0.44 for SCAT5, 0.13 for Child SCAT5, and 0.38 for Parent SCAT5) and minimal differences in recovery (Cohen's d = 0.11 for RTL, n = 35; 0.22 for symptom resolution, n = 22; and 0.12 for RTP, n = 21).



CONCLUSIONS: In this cohort of concussed athletes aged 8-12 years, a little less than half of the athletes initially presented to the emergency department, and approximately one-third received acute head imaging. Across all athletes, the mean RTL was slightly more than a week and the mean symptom resolution and RTP were both approximately 1 month; however, much of the cohort is missing recovery outcome measures. This study demonstrated a strong positive correlation between Child SCAT5 and Parent SCAT5 symptom reporting. Future efforts are needed to evaluate differences in clinical presentation and outcomes following SRC between children and older populations.

