Abstract

[Purpose] This study aimed to determine the relationship between acceleration parameters in the sit-to-stand (STS) movement and falls, and the strength of the association between acceleration in STS movements and falls in older adults. [Participants and Methods] In total, 330 older adults were included. Four acceleration parameters were measured in STS movement: maximum acceleration (MA), velocity (MV), power (MP), and stand-up time (ST). For the conventional STS tests, 5 times STS test (5xSTS) and ground reaction force (maximal rate of force development per body weight: RFD/w, peak reaction force per body weight: F/w, chair-rise time: T) were measured. Poisson regression analysis adjusted for confounding factors was used. [Results] In the model adjusted for confounders, significant associations were observed among MV (Prevalence ratio (PR): 0.75; 95% confidence interval (CI): 0.58-0.98), MP (PR: 0.67; 95% Cl: 0.68-0.93), RFD/w (PR: 0.70; 95% Cl: 0.56-0.87), and T (PR: 1.14; 95% Cl: 1.05-1.24). [Conclusion] Among the acceleration parameters, MP was most strongly associated with falls and was considered the most useful parameter for evaluation. In addition, comparisons with the conventional chair rise tests suggested that MP was stronger than the 5xSTS test and may be equally related to the RFD/w.

Language: en