Hirano Y, Yamada Y, Akiyama Y, Nakamura H, Matsui Y. J. Phys. Ther. Sci. 2024; 36(2): 87-93.

10.1589/jpts.36.87

38304149

PMC10830157

[Purpose] This study aimed to verify the usefulness of an inertial measurement unit and compare the gait of frail and robust older adults. [Participants and Methods] Six participants (three males and three females) in their 80s were diagnosed as frail or robust according to Japanese Cardiovascular Health Study criteria. Using an inertial measurement unit, we measured parameters associated with the sole clearance and center of gravity shift. We then calculated the margin of stability in two directions. [Results] The gait analysis of both groups was reliable, as intraclass correlation coefficient values were comparable to the measurement accuracy of the inertial measurement unit achieved in a previous study of young participants. The results revealed that the sole clearance during the swing phase tended to be lower in frail than robust participants; moreover, the center of mass shift tended to be small and step width wide in frail participants, whereas the center of mass shift tended to be large in robust participants. [Conclusion] Our findings are expected to contribute to gait training in rehabilitation programs for older frail adults, the development of welfare equipment such as walking aids for frail elderly individuals, and the establishment of the reliability of inertial measurement unit use.


Frailty; Gait analysis; Margin of stability

