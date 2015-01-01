Abstract

In this Viewpoint, we provide an overview of the worsening trend of traumatic injuries across the United States-Mexico border after its recent fortification and height extension to 30-feet. We further characterize the international factors driving migration and the current U.S. policies and political climate that will allow this public health crisis to progress. Finally, we provide recommendations involving prevention efforts, effective resource allocation, and advocacy that will start addressing the humanitarian and economic consequences of current U.S. border policies and infrastructure.

