Journal Article

Citation

Tenorio A, Hill LL, Doucet JJ. Lancet Reg. Health Am. 2024; 31: e100676.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.lana.2024.100676

PMID

38304757

PMCID

PMC10827580

Abstract

In this Viewpoint, we provide an overview of the worsening trend of traumatic injuries across the United States-Mexico border after its recent fortification and height extension to 30-feet. We further characterize the international factors driving migration and the current U.S. policies and political climate that will allow this public health crisis to progress. Finally, we provide recommendations involving prevention efforts, effective resource allocation, and advocacy that will start addressing the humanitarian and economic consequences of current U.S. border policies and infrastructure.


Language: en

Keywords

Asylum; Border wall; Health policy; Immigration; Spine injury; Traumatic brain injury; Traumatic injuries

