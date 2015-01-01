Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Hospital length of stay (HLOS) is a metric of injury severity, resource utilization, and healthcare access. Recent evidence has shown an association between Medicaid insurance and increased HLOS after traumatic brain injury (TBI). This study aims to validate the association between Medicaid and prolonged HLOS after TBI using the National Trauma Data Bank.



METHODS: National Trauma Data Bank Trauma Quality Programs Participant Use Files (2003-2021) were queried for adult patients with TBI using traumatic intracranial injury ICD-9/ICD-10 codes. Patients with complete HLOS, age, sex, race, insurance payor, Glasgow Coma Scale, Injury Severity Score, and discharge disposition data were included (N = 552 949). Analyses were stratified by TBI severity using Glasgow Coma Scale. HLOS was coded into Tiers according to percentiles within TBI severity categories (Tier 1: 1-74th; 2: 75-84th; 3: 85-94th; 4: 95-99th). Multivariable logistic regressions evaluated associations between insurance payor and prolonged (Tier 4) HLOS, controlling for sociodemographic, Injury Severity Score, cranial surgery, and discharge disposition variables. Adjusted odds ratios (aOR) and 95% CI were reported.



RESULTS: HLOS Tiers consisted of 0-19, 20-27, 28-46, and ≥47 days (Tiers 1-4, respectively) in severe TBI (N = 103 081); 0-15, 16-21, 22-37, and ≥38 days in moderate TBI (N = 39 904); and 0-7, 8-10, 11-19, and ≥20 days in mild TBI (N = 409 964). Proportion of Medicaid patients increased with Tier ([Tier 1 vs Tier 4] severe: 16.0% vs 36.1%; moderate: 14.1% vs 31.6%; mild TBI: 10.2% vs 17.4%; all P <.001). On multivariable analyses, Medicaid was associated with prolonged HLOS (severe TBI: aOR = 2.35 [2.19-2.52]; moderate TBI: aOR = 2.30 [2.04-2.61]; mild TBI: aOR = 1.75 [1.67-1.83]; reference category: private/commercial).



CONCLUSION: This study supports Medicaid as an independent predictor of prolonged HLOS across TBI severity strata. Reasons may include different efficacies in care delivery and reimbursement, which require further investigation. Our findings support the development of discharge coordination pathways and policies for Medicaid patients with TBI.

