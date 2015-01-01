Abstract

Every year, many university athletes find themselves experiencing sports injuries while practicing their sport. Not all athletes are equal to each other, and some get injured more often. Individual differences in personality could explain these differences. This study focuses on how within-person combinations of perfectionistic strivings and perfectionistic concerns are associated with the risk of traumatic injury in university athletes. Two most prominent person-oriented approaches of perfectionism (the tripartite and 2x2 models) were tested in a retrospective (N = 143) and a prospective (N = 98) sample. Cluster analyses identified perfectionism profiles consistent with the two theoretical models in both samples. Furthermore, the profile with high levels of perfectionistic strivings and concerns was found to be the most at risk of experiencing a traumatic injury using both designs. This study supports the tripartite model of perfectionism in recognizing the exacerbating role of perfectionistic strivings on the maladaptive effect of perfectionistic concerns. Coaches and sports specialists will need to consider monitoring athletes' levels of PC, especially in conjunction with high PS levels, to reduce the risk of injury in athletes.

