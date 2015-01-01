|
Choi H, Lee S, Chun H, Shin JH. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38305869
INTRODUCTION: Young people living in gosiwons could be at high risk for suicide owing to inadequate living conditions and the social stigma towards them. However, this topic has not received adequate academic attention. Gosiwon is a type of small residence consisting of several tiny rooms densely packed together and usually does not meet minimum housing standards. However, gosiwons are favored by low-income groups, especially young people, because they are cheaper than other residences. This study aimed to examine the factors that increase the risk of suicidal ideation and attempt among young people living in gosiwons.
Language: en
Depressive symptoms; Gosiwon; Social exclusion; Suicidal ideation; Suicide attempt; Young people