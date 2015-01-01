Abstract

BACKGROUND: We explored associations between parental alcohol communication (PCA) and student drinking behavior and protective behavioral strategies (PBS) use.



METHODS: College students in the United States, who had talked about alcohol with parents, (N = 251) completed an anonymous online survey in Fall 2021. Participants reported frequency of discussing 14 alcohol-related topics with parents, past 30-day drinking behaviors, and PBS use.



RESULTS: We identified two forms of PCA: general alcohol information and alcohol risk information, with alcohol risk information being more common than general alcohol information. PCA was not significantly associated with drinking behavior but was associated with two types of PBS. Specifically, general alcohol information was associated with greater use of serious harm reduction and stopping or limiting drinking strategies. Additionally, legal drinking age status moderated the associations between both forms of PCA and the use of stopping or limiting drinking strategies. In general, underage students stopping or limiting drinking strategies benefited from general alcohol information but not alcohol risk information. Legal drinking age students stopping or limiting drinking strategies benefited from alcohol risk information.



CONCLUSIONS: Among these students, PCA appears to have a greater impact on PBS use rather than drinking behavior. This may reflect a shift in students' beliefs about parental authority over alcohol and parents' acceptance of alcohol use by their children.

