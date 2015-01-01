Abstract

BACKGROUND: The effect of major trauma on subsequent fertility is poorly described. If women have lower fertility after trauma, they would have a lower risk of anti-D mediated hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn in a future pregnancy following the transfusion of RhD-positive blood to RhD-negative women during their resuscitation. STUDY DESIGN AND METHODS: Data was obtained from the Care Register for Health Care, National Medical Birth Register, and open access data from Statistic Finland to evaluate the effect of major trauma (traumatic brain injuries, spine, pelvic, hip/thigh fractures) on the age-specific number of births during years 1998-2018. The total number of births before a specific maternal age for different trauma populations was calculated and these were compared to the corresponding number of births in the general population.



RESULTS: There were 50,923 injured women in this study. All injured women, including when analyzed by the nature of their injury, demonstrated lower expected numbers of births starting at approximately 28 years of age compared to the general population of women in Finland. At age 49, the expected number of births in the general population was approximately 1.8, whereas for all injured women 0.6, women with TBIs and spine fractures 0.6, women with pelvic fractures 0.5, and women with hip or thigh fractures 0.3.



DISCUSSION: Injured women are predicted to have lower fertility rates compared to the general population of Finnish women. The lower fertility rate should be considered when planning a blood product resuscitation strategy for injured women.

Language: en