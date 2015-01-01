|
Vaajala M, Kuitunen I, Mattila VM, Yazer MH. Transfusion 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
38303127
BACKGROUND: The effect of major trauma on subsequent fertility is poorly described. If women have lower fertility after trauma, they would have a lower risk of anti-D mediated hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn in a future pregnancy following the transfusion of RhD-positive blood to RhD-negative women during their resuscitation. STUDY DESIGN AND METHODS: Data was obtained from the Care Register for Health Care, National Medical Birth Register, and open access data from Statistic Finland to evaluate the effect of major trauma (traumatic brain injuries, spine, pelvic, hip/thigh fractures) on the age-specific number of births during years 1998-2018. The total number of births before a specific maternal age for different trauma populations was calculated and these were compared to the corresponding number of births in the general population.
Language: en
childbearing; fertility; injury; population; pregnancy; rate; trauma; women