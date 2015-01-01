|
Celik B, Toprak S, Yeşilsoy M, Özata H. Ulus. Travma Acil Cerrahi Derg. 2024; 30(2): 142-145.
Trauma is the sixth leading cause of death globally and the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in young patients. Blunt bowel and mesenteric injuries are rare, occuring in only 1-5% of blunt abdominal traumas, and are associated with high morbidity and mortality. In this report, we present a case of a patient with sigmoid colon perforation due to ischemia caused by mesenteric injury, who was admitted to the hospital with abdominal pain two days after a car accident. A twenty-one-year-old man was admitted to the emergency department with abdominal pain and vomiting, having been involved in a car accident as a driver two days prior. Computed tomogra-phy revealed free air in the abdomen, originating from the perforation of the sigmoid colon wall, and free fluid in the pelvic area. The patient underwent immediate laparotomy. Exploration revealed a rupture in the sigmoid mesocolon, causing ischemia and perforation. Additionally, there was a rupture in the mesentery of the terminal ileum close to the ileocecal valve, but without ischemia. Partial sig-moid colon and ileal resections were performed, followed by colocolic anastomosis and double-barrel ileostomy. He was discharged in good health after a 20-day hospital stay. Thorough clinical examination and radiological evaluation can aid in detecting visceral injuries in trauma patients. Early recognition and repair of intestinal damage can prevent severe complications.
