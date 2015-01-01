Abstract

Trauma is the sixth leading cause of death globally and the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in young patients. Blunt bowel and mesenteric injuries are rare, occuring in only 1-5% of blunt abdominal traumas, and are associated with high morbidity and mortality. In this report, we present a case of a patient with sigmoid colon perforation due to ischemia caused by mesenteric injury, who was admitted to the hospital with abdominal pain two days after a car accident. A twenty-one-year-old man was admitted to the emergency department with abdominal pain and vomiting, having been involved in a car accident as a driver two days prior. Computed tomogra-phy revealed free air in the abdomen, originating from the perforation of the sigmoid colon wall, and free fluid in the pelvic area. The patient underwent immediate laparotomy. Exploration revealed a rupture in the sigmoid mesocolon, causing ischemia and perforation. Additionally, there was a rupture in the mesentery of the terminal ileum close to the ileocecal valve, but without ischemia. Partial sig-moid colon and ileal resections were performed, followed by colocolic anastomosis and double-barrel ileostomy. He was discharged in good health after a 20-day hospital stay. Thorough clinical examination and radiological evaluation can aid in detecting visceral injuries in trauma patients. Early recognition and repair of intestinal damage can prevent severe complications.

Language: en