Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hollow viscus injuries (HVIs) present less frequently than solid organ injuries in patients with blunt abdominal trauma, potentially leading to significantly increased morbidity and mortality rates. Modern imaging equipment, confidently used for diagnosing solid organ injuries, may fail to identify hollow viscus injuries. In this study, we aim to present our tertiary center's experience with this entity.



METHODS: Patients treated in our clinic from April 2011 to December 2021 for hollow viscus injury following blunt abdominal trauma were included in this study. We recorded and retrospectively evaluated patients' demographic data, injury site and mechanism, preoperative and perioperative findings, and mortality rates in a prospective database.



RESULTS: Of the 607 blunt trauma patients, 35 (5.8%) had hollow viscus injuries, with 88.6% being male. Motor vehicle accidents were the leading cause of injury (80%). The mean duration between admission and surgical exploration was 26±21.2 hours. The mean Injury Severity Score was 21.8±13.6. Rigidity was the most frequent clinical finding (60%). The jejunum and ileum were the most frequently injured organs (54.1%). Mortality and morbidity rates were 11.4% and 17.1%, respectively.



CONCLUSION: Nondeclining white blood cell (WBC) counts within 24 hours of admission, alongside any physical or radiological finding indicating an HVI, should prompt immediate surgical exploration.

