Abstract

Despite efforts within Ecuador to combat violence against women (VAW), the country still claims some of the highest rates of violence in the Americas. In this study, we complete a cultural visual analysis of anti-VAW public art in a small Ecuadorian city. Visual data is examined and interpreted by way of the social-ecological model (SEM). Specifically, our analysis considers how murals engage with the depiction of (a) VAW, (b) agentic responses to VAW, and (c) the different layers of the SEM. Our analysis identifies four specific strategies for constructing public art messaging to help achieve freedom from VAW.

