Abstract

The unregulated veterinary drug xylazine is emerging as a cause of death in State Correctional facilities. Unlike the drug fentanyl, there is no antidote. The origins and toxicity of the drug are discussed and illustrated with a case study of an offender death due to xylazine mixed with fentanyl. There are precautions that prison officials can take, and correctional nurses that encounter users will be informed and better able to assess offenders for possible xylazine use due to physical signs on examination.

Language: en