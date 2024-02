Abstract

Key points



Patients presenting to the emergency department (ED) with suicidality or homicidally should undergo a thorough medical screening examination to determine whether they have an emergency medical condition that requires timely intervention, should be stabilized in a timely manner, and should have treatment, including hospitalization for psychiatric care, initiated to ensure the safety of the patient and others, including ED staff.



The needs of patients presenting to the ED are frequently mismatched ...

