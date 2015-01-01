Abstract

BACKGROUND: Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless, non-irritating highly toxic gas produced after the incomplete combustion of hydrocarbons. CO forms carboxyhaemoglobin (COHb), which will lead to severe tissue hypoxia and death in some cases.



Materials and Method: In the present study, we will discuss the commonest causes of deaths due to CO toxicity in Kuwait between the years 2013-2019 from the perspective of a forensic medicine practitioner in the Forensic Medicine Department in the General Administration for Criminal Evidence - Ministry of Interior- Kuwait. Additionally, we present a rare accidental death of four cases (2 male and female partners), which were handled in 2015 and 2016 in the Forensic Medicine Department. Each couple was found dead in a car parked in an open space and the lethal levels of COHb were detected in their bloods.



Result and conclusion: Between the years 2013-2019, in every 100 cases of non-criminal deaths that occur yearly in Kuwait, there were 1-3 cases of CO accidental poisoning (1-2%). The ages ranged from 9 months until 81 years. The range of the COHb concentration in the blood sample was from 36.5% to 80%. The most common cause was smoke inhalation in fires (60%). Defective coal stove was less common which is believed to occur only during winter months (20%). Consequently, the presentation of four autopsies of cases found dead in closed cars in open spaces, after accidental lethal CO inhalation, was worth mentioning. After expert examination, both cars showed defective engines where the CO level increases inside the cabinet which led to death while the cars were in an open land. These cases are worthwhile reporting being rarely described in forensic toxicology.

