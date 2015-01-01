Abstract

BACKGROUND: Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting (FGM/C) refers to the partial or complete removal of the external female genitalia or other forms of injury to the female genital organs for cultural or other non-therapeutic reasons

Aim: the present study aims to assess the prevalence, frequency, and complications associated with FGM/C, as well as the level of awareness among women and healthcare providers.

Methods: The survey was carried out at Fayoum General Hospital, involving 235 female volunteers and 100 health office providers. To gather data, the authors designed a questionnaire that included personal information about the subjects, such as age, place of residence, religion, education level, marital status, and specific details regarding circumcision.

Results: The study findings revealed that approximately 140 (59.6%) of the female participants in Group I had undergone circumcision. 72.8% of the female participants were married. Among the participants, 199 (84.7%) were Muslims, while 36 (15.3%) were Christians. Rural areas were the predominant locations where circumcision took place. A negative correlation was observed between education level and female circumcision. The majority of female circumcision cases occurred after the age of 10, with an average age of 12.5 ± 1.3 years. Midwives were predominantly responsible for performing the procedure. The most common complications of circumcision were psychological and sexual problems. Out study's females examined, 107 (76.4%) had type II circumcision, while 33 (23.6%) had type I. Among the participants in Group I, 112 (80%) stated that circumcision was performed for social and cultural reasons, while 28 (20%) mentioned religious reasons.

Among healthcare providers, 9 (18%) reported practising circumcision for medical reasons, while 41 (82%) stated social and cultural reasons as the primary motivations. All 100 (100%) healthcare providers surveyed did not receive formal training or have any references for performing circumcision operations. The majority of healthcare providers practised Type I circumcision.

Conclusion: Female genital mutilation /cutting (circumcision) is a continued problem. To achieve the best results for the abolition of FGM/C in Egypt, rules and legislation that forbid it must be supplemented with culturally relevant education and public awareness-raising initiatives.

