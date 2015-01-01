Abstract

Abstract:Background: Suicide among Egyptians is a subject of great concern which requires thorough study to formulate a prevention strategy.Suicides have a significant impact on economic growth and development.



AIM OF THE STUDY: To assess the medico legal aspects of suicidal cases through analysis of socio-demographical data, risk factors and common methods used.



METHODS: A retrospective review was conducted on data obtained from 3720 suicide injured patients who were recorded to Fayoum, Cairo and Alexandria Forensic Medical Authority in between January 2017 and December 2021.



RESULTS: in this study 32.2% of study group aged between 21 and 30 years, followed by 25.5% aged between 31 and 40 years old.67.2% were males versus 32.8% were females. For marital status 45.8% were married. 83.4 % had a low level versus 16.6 had a high level. Percentage of suicidal cases in 2017 were 14.5% increased to 19.6% in 2018, then to21.3% in 2019, then to 22.3% in 2020 and 2021. 46.8% of cases were from Cairo, 12.5% are from fayoum, and 40.8% were from Alexandria. The most common cause of suicide was Aluminum phosphide 25.4%, followed by Hanging 19.4% the fall from high 15.5%. There was a statistically significant difference with p-value <0.001 in suicidal methods between different governorates with higher percentage of firearm (91.3%), cut wrist, stab abdomen (100%), and Zinc phosphide toxicity (88.9%) in Cairo, higher percentage of aluminum phosphide toxicity (44.9%) were noticed in Fayoum, and the high prevalence was for drug abuse toxicity (55.7%), traffic accident (52.6%), and aluminum phosphide toxicity (50.4%) for Alexandria.



CONCLUSION: Suicide is regarded as an issue, hence preventing it should be given top priority. Suicidal methods are readily available and challenging to control. As a result, risk factor-based suicide prevention strategies may be more effective than techniques that restrict access.

