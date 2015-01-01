Abstract

AbstractBackground: Female genital mutilation (FGM) is primarily widespread in certain high-risk countries including Egypt. It has been reported that FGM practice continues to exist because it is reinforced by customs, culture, beliefs, social pressure, religion, and the assumption that it increases a girl's chance of marriageability.



OBJECTIVES: to assess FGM in different places in Egypt, regarding its incidence, medicolegal implications and its possible complications.



METHODS: This is an observational case-control clinical study that was conducted on females recruited consequently from primary health care center, the Egyptian Ministry of health, Safe Women Unit and Gynecological Clinic of Kasr-Alainy University Hospital. The included females were classified into Group 1; the circumcised females (n=256) and Group II; the uncircumcised females (n=250). The participants underwent full history taking and clinical examination.



RESULTS: The majority of circumcised females (82%) were circumcised at the age range of 7-14 years. The decision maker was mostly the mother (61.3%). The circumcision was performed by medical (43%), non-medical (43%), or paramedical (14.1%) persons. There was a statistically significance in the education level and the occupation between the two groups. A statistically significant higher percentage of vaginal dryness, loss of libido, vaginal infection, vaginismus, and dyspareunia was shown in the circumcised females.



CONCLUSION: The decision maker for FGM was mostly the mother. A relatively large proportion of the procedures were performed by medical practitioners. Besides physical harms, psychological harms were encountered in the present study with half of the circumcised females. Educational level seems to be affecting the FGM practice.

