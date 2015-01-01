|
Citation
|
Slima SR, Azab RM. Egypt. J. Forensic Sci. Appl. Toxicol. 2023; 23(4): 53-68.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Department of Forensic Medicine and Clinical Toxicology, Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Cannabis is the most commonly abused substance in Egypt. Cannabis abusers are at high risk of engaging in synthetic cannabinoids (SCs) use which are more dangerous.Aim of the work: to study synthetic cannabinoids users' characteristics among a sample of cannabis abusers and to differentiate between synthetic cannabinoids users and non-users regarding demographic data and other abuse-related information.
Language: en