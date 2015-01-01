Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cannabis is the most commonly abused substance in Egypt. Cannabis abusers are at high risk of engaging in synthetic cannabinoids (SCs) use which are more dangerous.Aim of the work: to study synthetic cannabinoids users' characteristics among a sample of cannabis abusers and to differentiate between synthetic cannabinoids users and non-users regarding demographic data and other abuse-related information.



METHODS: a retrospective study including two groups of cannabis abusers admitted to Menoufia poisoning and dependence control center, Egypt over 5 years from the first of January 2018 to the end of December 2022. The first group was natural cannabinoids abusers compared with patients with additional use of Strox or Voodoo.



RESULTS: During the study period, this study included 362 male cannabis smokers, of them 95 reported additional use of SCs (72 Strox and 23 Voodoo). SCs users were reported mainly in 2018 and 2019 and were younger in age. They more presented with acute toxicity and needed more ICU admission. 36.8% of the SCs abusers presented with agitation. All the patients were discharged after supportive care and control of withdrawal symptoms.



CONCLUSION: the use of SCs is more dangerous and commonly used by young abusers trying new high. They more presented with agitation and mostly needed ICU admission. Public awareness about this problem is very important.

Language: en