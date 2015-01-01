Abstract

BACKGROUND: The fifth most frequent cause of reported impairment is trauma and is thought to be responsible for 10% of all deaths globally. For the first four decades of life, it continues to be the biggest threat to public health and the main reason for death and disability.



OBJECTIVES: The aim of the current study is to evaluate cases of death due to traumatic injuries admitted to Soad kafafy Hospital regarding manner of exposure, causes of injury, mechanism of injury and time between admission and death.



METHODology: This study was a cross sectional retrospective study conducted on cases of traumatic injury admitted to Soad kafafy hospital from the first of January till the last day of December 2019. Data was collected from the patient's records regarding demographic data, department of admission, other data of medico legal aspects such as exposure, causes of injury, mechanism of injury and time between admission and death.



RESULTS: thirty-five deaths due to traumatic causes were included within the study period. Majority of cases were males (71.4%) and majority of them were within the first (< 10 years) and the fourth (30-40 years) age groups. Majority of cases exposed to motor vehicle accidents and died due to head trauma. There was a significant correlation between cause of injury, cause and manner of death and period of survival.



CONCLUSIONS and Recommendations: Motor vehicle accidents were the most common cause of injury related deaths, majority of causes fall under category A (CNS causes) and the highest percentage of deaths occurred after more than seven days. however, homicidal physical attacks, with Class A (CNS) injuries, acute or early mortality was anticipated. Therefore, Prompt identification and early treatment are critical when a patient meets those criteria.

Language: en