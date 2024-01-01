Abstract

Suicide is a leading cause of death worldwide and takes many forms, which include hanging, jumping from a height, sharp force trauma, ingestion/poisoning, drowning, and firearm injuries. Self-harm and suicide are associated with particular injuries and patterns of injury. Many of these patterns are apparent on imaging. Self-harm or suicidal intent may be overlooked initially in such cases, particularly when the patient is unconscious or uncooperative. Correct identification of these findings by the radiologist will allow a patient's management to be tailored accordingly and may prevent future suicide attempts. The initial role of the radiologists in these cases is to identify life-threatening injuries that require urgent medical attention. The radiologist can add value by drawing attention to associated injuries, which may have been missed on initial clinical assessment. In many cases of self-harm and suicide, imaging is more reliable than clinical assessment. The radiologist may be able to provide important prognostic information that allows clinicians to manage expectations and plan appropriately. Furthermore, some imaging studies will provide essential forensic information. Unfortunately, many cases of attempted suicide will end in brain death. The radiologist may have a role in these cases in identifying evidence of hypoxic-ischaemic brain injury, confirming a diagnosis of brain death through judicious use of ancillary tests and, finally, in donor screening for organ transplantation. A review is presented to illustrate the imaging features of self-harm, suicide, and brain death, and to highlight the important role of the radiologist in these cases.

