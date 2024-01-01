Abstract

BACKGROUND: Algorithms for managing penetrating abdominal trauma are conflicting or vague regarding the role of laparoscopy. We hypothesized that laparoscopy is underutilized among hemodynamically stable patients with abdominal stab wounds.



METHODS: Trauma Quality Improvement Program data (2016-2019) were used to identify stable (SBP ≥110 and GCS ≥13) patients ≥16yrs with stab wounds and an abdominal procedure within 24hr of admission. Patients with a non-abdominal AIS ≥3 or missing outcome information were excluded. Patients were analyzed based on index procedure approach: open, therapeutic laparoscopy (LAP), or LAP-conversion to open (LCO). Center, clinical characteristics and outcomes were compared according to surgical approach and abdominal AIS using non-parametric analysis.



RESULTS: 5984 patients met inclusion criteria with 7 ​% and 8 ​% receiving therapeutic LAP and LCO, respectively. The conversion rate for patients initially treated with LAP was 54 ​%. Compared to conversion or open, therapeutic LAP patients had better outcomes including shorter ICU and hospital stays and less infection complications, but were younger and less injured. Assessing by abdominal AIS eliminated ISS differences, meanwhile LAP patients still had shorter hospital stays. At time of admission, 45 ​% of open patients met criteria for initial LAP opportunity as indicated by comparable clinical presentation as therapeutic laparoscopy patients.



CONCLUSIONS: In hemodynamically stable patients, laparoscopy remains infrequently utilized despite its increasing inclusion in current guidelines. Additional opportunity exists for therapeutic laparoscopy in trauma, which appears to be a viable alternative to open surgery for select injuries from abdominal stab wounds. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Prognostic and Epidemiological; Level IV.

