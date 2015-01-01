SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fernández Alonso MDC, Polo Usaola C, Casas Rodríguez P. Aten. Primaria 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Impacto de la atención a las víctimas de violencia de género en los y las profesionales de la salud

(Copyright © 2024, Sociedad Espanola de Medicina de Familia y Comunitaria, Publisher Elsevier España)

10.1016/j.aprim.2023.102856

38310072

Professionals who work with women victims of gender violence face difficult emotional situations, and it is important to be aware of the emotions and feelings that the attitudes and behaviour of victims and aggressors generate in them. These emotions can become barriers to communication and seriously affect the professional's relationship with victims. Furthermore, they can generate situations of sustained stress, lead to emotional exhaustion, and affect their health, life, and work performance. We describe the consequences, risk factors and warning signs, as well as protective or resilience factors, that are important to know, and we list the current challenges and some recommendations for professionals and management in order to help prevent such effects and improve professional performance without health risks.

Los y las profesionales que trabajan con mujeres víctimas de violencia de género se enfrentan con situaciones emocionales difíciles, y es importante ser consciente de las emociones y sentimientos que generan las actitudes y comportamiento de las mujeres y sus agresores, porque pueden convertirse en barreras para la comunicación y afectar seriamente a la relación profesional con las víctimas. Además, pueden producir situaciones de estrés mantenido que pueden llegar al agotamiento emocional y afectar a su salud, a su vida y a su desempeño laboral. Describimos las consecuencias, los factores de riesgo y las señales de alarma, así como los factores de protección o resiliencia, que es importante conocer, y, finalmente, enumeramos los retos actuales y algunas recomendaciones para los y las profesionales y la administración a fin de ayudar a prevenir estos efectos y mejorar el desempeño profesional sin riesgos para la salud.


Atención Primaria; Burnout; Emotional impact; Gender violence; Impacto emocional; Intimate partner; Primary Care; Trauma vicario; Vicarius trauma; Violencia contra la mujer en la pareja; Violencia de género

