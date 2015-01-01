SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Strenth CR, Smith M, Gonzalez L, Grant A, Thakur B, Levy Kamugisha EI. Child Abuse Negl. 2024; 149: e106678.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.chiabu.2024.106678

PMID

38309101

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) consist of instances of abuse, neglect, or household dysfunction occurring before adulthood. Prevalence rates of ACEs are higher among specific populations, including gender minorities. In addition to ACEs, transgender individuals (TG) face many personal, social, and structural factors that have the potential to negatively impact their physical health.

OBJECTIVE: This study examines exploratory mediational pathways between ACEs and two health outcomes (i.e., general health and days physically ill) in TG. Mediators include everyday discrimination, social support, gender non-affirmation, and mental distress.

METHODS: Cross-sectional data from the U.S. Transgender Population Health Survey (TransPop) was used to conduct a serial/parallel mediation analysis. The TransPop survey included a total of 274 TG.

RESULTS: For both outcome variables, the same three indirect pathways were significant. First, ACEs were associated with increased mental distress, which was associated with a decrease in general health and an increase in days physically ill. Second, ACEs were associated with increased discrimination, which was associated with increased mental distress, and this was associated with a decrease in general health and an increase in days physically ill. Finally, ACEs were associated with discrimination, which was associated with increased gender non-affirmation which was associated with increased mental distress, and this was associated with a decrease in general health and an increase in days physically ill.

CONCLUSION: Interventions focused on reducing discrimination, gender non-affirmation, and poor mental health may be vital to improving the health of TG and to mitigating the indirect role of ACEs on TG health.


Language: en

Keywords

Adverse childhood experiences; Discrimination; Mental health; Transgender health

