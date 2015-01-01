Abstract

This study examined whether school and community connectedness buffer the relationships between mental health conditions and suicide risk in a clinical sample of adolescents with histories of substance use disorders. Data from 294 adolescents were examined, with approximately 58% reporting lifetime suicidal ideation and/or prior attempts. Multinomial logistic regression was used to examine main and interaction effects on a three-category measure of suicide risk. Depression severity and panic disorder were associated with elevated suicidal ideation risk, whereas disordered eating was associated with elevated risk of attempts. Higher school-based positive peer interactions, school safety, and neighborhood social connection levels were associated with reduced suicide attempt risk. Moderation analyses revealed that high neighborhood social connection levels may partially mitigate the elevated likelihood of attempting suicide associated with disordered eating.



FINDINGS suggest clinical populations of adolescents may benefit from approaches aiming to promote social connectedness, further supporting a comprehensive approach to suicide prevention.

Language: en