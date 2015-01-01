|
Citation
|
Berny LM, Mojekwu F, Nichols LM, Tanner-Smith EE. Child Psychiatry Hum. Dev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38308712
|
Abstract
|
This study examined whether school and community connectedness buffer the relationships between mental health conditions and suicide risk in a clinical sample of adolescents with histories of substance use disorders. Data from 294 adolescents were examined, with approximately 58% reporting lifetime suicidal ideation and/or prior attempts. Multinomial logistic regression was used to examine main and interaction effects on a three-category measure of suicide risk. Depression severity and panic disorder were associated with elevated suicidal ideation risk, whereas disordered eating was associated with elevated risk of attempts. Higher school-based positive peer interactions, school safety, and neighborhood social connection levels were associated with reduced suicide attempt risk. Moderation analyses revealed that high neighborhood social connection levels may partially mitigate the elevated likelihood of attempting suicide associated with disordered eating.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depression; Eating disorders; Panic disorder; Social connectedness; Suicide