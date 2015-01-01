Abstract

BACKGROUND: During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a boom in the delivery sector, with a significant increase in the demand and number of motorcycle delivery drivers in Qatar, which made them vulnerable to injury. We aimed to evaluate the incidence, pattern, and outcome of patients injured by motorcycle-related crashes (MCC) before and during the pandemic.



METHODS: A retrospective observational study included all adult patients admitted with motorcycle-related injuries before the pandemic (March 2018 to February 2020) and during the pandemic (March 2020 to March 2022). Comparative analyses were performed based on (work versus non-work related MCCs) and (pre- versus during the pandemic injuries).



RESULTS: 510 patients with MCC were identified, of which 172 (33.7 %) were admitted in the pre-pandemic and 338 (66.3 %) during the pandemic. The mean age of patients was 29.2±7.8 years; 56 % were aged 20-29 years, and 99.4 % were males. Work-related MCCs were more frequent among the younger age group (60.9 % vs. 52.1 %; p=0.001) during the early evening, i.e., 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. (21.9 % vs. 13.9 %; p=0.004). However, non-work related MCC occurred more frequently between midnight and 3:00 am (20.2 % vs. 10.9 %; p=0.004), and such patients were more likely non-compliant for protective devices use (19.3 % vs. 6.1 %; p=0.001) and ride under the influence of alcohol (13.2 % vs. 7.4 %; p=0.03). During the pandemic, the proportion of alcohol consumers (13 % vs. 5.8 %; p=0.01) and work-related MCC (50.9 % vs. 22.7 %; p=0.001) increased significantly compared to the pre-pandemic period.



CONCLUSION: The overall burden of MCC increased during the pandemic, and the frequency of MCC involving commercial drivers surged significantly during the pandemic period as opposed to the non-work MCC, which predominated in the pre-pandemic period. Work-related MCCs were more frequent among younger age groups, mainly involving South Asians with frequent accidents in the evening time. However, recreation-related MCCs occurred more frequently at midnight, and victims were non-compliant with the protective gear. Furthermore, there is a need for prospective studies to examine the broader scope of risk factors that are associated with the work-related MCC, especially involving food deliveries, and for focused safety programs for motorcycle delivery drivers and recreational motorcyclists.



