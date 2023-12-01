Abstract

In 2015, de Looze et al. published a summary of drinking trend data up to the 2010 wave of the Health Behaviour in School-Aged Children study, identifying marked declines in adolescent drinking across the majority of participating countries. This sparked a substantial research effort examining international teenage drinking trends, identifying similarities and differences in drinking patterns, attempting to explain the sharp declines, and assessing their longer-term implications.



As this literature has grown, researchers have been increasingly careful to note that declines in teen drinking may only be a phenomenon in high-income countries (HICs), reflecting common cultural and socio-economic experiences. Further, the clear evidence that the global alcohol industry has been focusing its attention on growing its markets in lower and middle-income countries (LMICs) has raised the potential that declines in drinking in HICs are being offset by growth in relatively underdeveloped markets.

Language: en