|
Citation
|
Livingston M. J. Adolesc. Health 2024; 74(3): 395-396.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38309839
|
Abstract
|
In 2015, de Looze et al. published a summary of drinking trend data up to the 2010 wave of the Health Behaviour in School-Aged Children study, identifying marked declines in adolescent drinking across the majority of participating countries. This sparked a substantial research effort examining international teenage drinking trends, identifying similarities and differences in drinking patterns, attempting to explain the sharp declines, and assessing their longer-term implications.
Language: en