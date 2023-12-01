|
Keating DP. J. Adolesc. Health 2024; 74(3): 397-399.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
PMID
38309840
In their analysis of two decades of data drawn from the National Survey of Drug Use and Health, Tervo-Clemmens and colleagues [[1]] establish that mid-to late adolescence is the peak developmental period for risk-taking. This has been a longstanding finding, but they expand that body of evidence in three important ways: by extending the risk-taking propensity curves into late adulthood; by using a data set that is representative of the United States. population, thus not subject to the vagaries of small, convenience samples; and by analyzing multiple subpopulations to explore variability in risk taking associated with personal and contextual factors. They argue persuasively that inter-individual variability needs to be taken into account in the design of intervention, prevention, and policy approaches capable of reducing the health burdens, including morbidity and mortality, associated with adolescent health risk behavior [[2],[3]].
