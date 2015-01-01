|
Brooks-Russell A, Wrobel J, Brown T, Bidwell LC, Wang GS, Steinhart B, Dooley G, Kosnett MJ. J. Cannabis Res. 2024; 6(1): e3.
38308382
BACKGROUND: Acute cannabis use has been demonstrated to slow reaction time and affect decision-making and short-term memory. These effects may have utility in identifying impairment associated with recent use. However, these effects have not been widely investigated among individuals with a pattern of daily use, who may have acquired tolerance. The purpose of this study was to examine the impact of tolerance to cannabis on the acute effects as measured by reaction time, decision-making (gap acceptance), and short-term memory.
Cannabis use; Drug impairment; Drug tolerance; Psychomotor performance cannabis-impaired driving; Reaction time