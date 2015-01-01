|
Shuster S. Lancet 2024; 403(10425): e436.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38309777
Explanations as to how the Letby murders continued undetected have mostly settled on administrative neglect of suspicion,1, 2 although the absence of autopsy reports was ignored. Failure to do autopsies was the error that allowed the Letby murders to continue; had they been done, it would have been shown that there were no obvious causes of death, and further pathological and police investigations would have exposed them as murders. There will be explanations of this omission, but there can be no excuse.
