Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Researchers have traditionally tested the benefits of social support, showing that it promotes positive health outcomes. There is a lack of research assessing the deleterious impact of poor social support. Low familial support can serve as a stressor in the lives of adolescents, ultimately fostering negative emotions and maladaptive coping, such as attempted suicide.



METHODS: Guided by general strain theory, this study uses two waves of data from the National Study of Adolescence to Adult Health (N = 13,827; n = 7105 for females, n = 6722 for males) to test the effect of low familial support on depressive symptomatology and whether the latter mediates the effect of low familial support on suicide attempt for both males and females.



RESULTS: The analyses reveal that low familial support is positively and significantly associated with depressive symptomatology for male and female adolescents. Regarding suicide attempt, adolescents with lower levels of familial support and higher depressive symptomatology were likely to report attempting suicide. Contrary to theoretical expectations, depressive symptomatology did not mediate the relationship between low familial support and suicide attempt.



CONCLUSIONS: Overall, the results provide justification for efforts to provide resources to adolescents who lack familial support.

