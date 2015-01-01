Abstract

This essay discusses how suicide is reconstructed from the perspective of dominant ideology during the period of 1980-2015. Within this aspect, the subject of the study was determined as films which deal with the theme of suicide. In order to explain the relationship between cinema and dominant ideology, the study primarily focuses on the concept of "Hegemony" of Gramsci and the concept of "Ideology" of Althusser. Afterwards, the views on the reconstruction of the "truth" within the perspective of dominant ideology that stem from Comolli and Narboni, who explained the relationship between cinema and dominant ideology with an Althusserian point of view, were discussed, thereby positioning cinema as one of the ideological apparatuses of the state. It is also emphasized that cinema is also a branch of art. From this perspective, the opinion of Burch, one of the theoreticians of new formalism, who mentions that an alternative understanding of cinema faces a developmental stunt, due a global spread of dominant ideology, was also mentioned. The films that form the basis for essay are films with the theme of suicide between the years 1980-2015. Forty- seven films which contained suicide scenes comprised the sample for the study. These films were analyzed using socio-psychological approaches and hermeneutic methods within the framework of categories such as gender, social institutions and social trauma.





Keywords: Turkish Cinema, Dominant Ideology, Suicide.

Language: en