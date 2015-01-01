Abstract

Fifteen years ago, I wrote in the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention (CASP) newsletter, CASP NEWS, an article, entitled, "The Death of Suicidology in Canada". Today, I looked back at that opinion and decided to reprint that article and look at the questions posed then anew. Our question (Q): Have things changed for suicide research in Canada? Unfortunately, our archival dig revealed that it is worse. Even CASP is now dead. Despite world-wide institutions, like the WHO, accepting that suicide is complex and multidetermined, it appears that a minimal biomedical understanding prevails, in the Canadian government and mental health institutions. There is no will and, as Einstein said, "If there is no will, there is no way". Sadly, based on the past, I predict that research in suicidology will remain unborn.

