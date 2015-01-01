Abstract

Different definitions of anomie are reviewed, and a proposal made that future research should explore classifying a sample of suicides (or suicidal individuals) into these many types.



Anomie has become a major concept in sociology, and it has assumed great importance in explaining the occurrence of suicide in societies. According to the New World Encyclopedia11, in general anomie refers to a condition of malaise in individuals characterized by an absence (or diminution) of norms or values. It is seen as a state of normlessness and, at the individual level, feelings of alienation and lack of purpose. This is the definition commonly attributed to Durkheim (1897), where he defined two types of suicide based on too great a level of social regulation (fatalistic suicide) and too low a level of social regulation (anomic suicide)



Merton (1949) offered a rather different definition, defining anomie as the discrepancy between common social goals and the legitimate means for obtaining these goals. The innovator adopts the goals of the society but uses unacceptable means to attain these goals. The ritualist follows the means but loses sight of the goals (as in the inflexible bureaucrat). The retreatist abandons both the goals and the means (for example, the alcoholic or drug addict). The rebel rejects both the goals and the means but devises new goals and means (as does the terrorist). The conformist accepts both the goals and the means. Merton's typology, therefore, would provide for four types of anomic suicide.



A third definition of anomie is provided by Weber (1922-1923). Orru (1989) noted that Weber classified philosophies according to whether they aimed for mastery of the world (asceticism) or rejection of the world (mysticism) and whether they were external (addressed to the outside world) or internal (addressed to the inner self). Protestant sects illustrate inner- worldly asceticism, medieval monastic orders other-worldly asceticism, the

