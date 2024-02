Abstract

In 2023, I asked ChatGPT a number of questions about suicide in order to test how knowledgeable it was about suicide. One question I asked concerned the motives for Jocasta's suicide (Lester, 2023).



David Lester

In the play Oedipus Rex, written by Sophocles, why did Jocasta die by suicide?



ChatGPT

In the play "Oedipus Rex" written by Sophocles, Jocasta, the wife of Oedipus and mother of his children, kills herself out of shock and despair upon realizing that Oedipus is her son and that she had unknowingly married and had children with her own son. The revelation is so devastating to her that she chooses to end her life rather than continue living with the knowledge and shame of her actions.

