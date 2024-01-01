Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Ambient heat exposure is a risk factor for suicide in many regions of the world. However, little is known about the extent to which life expectancy has been shortened by heat-related suicide deaths. This study aimed to evaluate the short-term effects of heat on suicide mortality and quantify the reduced life expectancy associated with heat in China.



METHODS: A time-stratified, case-crossover analysis in 2023 was performed during the warm season (May to September) from 2016-2020 to assess the short-term association between extreme heat (the 95(th) percentile of mean temperature) and suicide mortality in Anhui Province, China. A subgroup analysis was performed according to sex, age, marital status, suicide type, and region. The attributable fraction and years of life lost due to heat were calculated, and the heat-related life expectancy loss was estimated.



RESULTS: This study included 9,642 suicide deaths, with an average age of 62.4 years and 58.8% of suicides in males. Suicide risk was associated with an 80.7% increase [95% confidence interval [CI]: 21.4%-68.9%] after exposure to extreme heat (30.6°C) in comparison to daily minimum temperature (7.9°C). Subgroup analysis revealed that heat-related suicide risk was more prominent in the married population than in the unmarried population. Heat was estimated to be associated with 31.7% (95% CI: 18.0%-43.2%) of the suicides, corresponding to 7.0 years of loss in life expectancy for each decedent.



CONCLUSIONS: Heat exposure was associated with an increased risk of suicide and reduced life expectancy. However, further prospective studies are required to confirm this relationship.

