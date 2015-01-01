Abstract

BACKGROUND: Aggression and suicide attempt are behaviors that affect public health. To better understand the nature of these behaviors, the present study was conducted to investigate the concurrence of suicide attempt and aggression in young people. This study sought to identify those factors which contribute to the co-occurrence of suicide attempt and aggression in young people.



METHODS: The present study was part of the recruitment phase of Ravansar youth cohort study (a branch of the PERSIAN Cohort) with a sample of 2991 people from Ravansar in western Iran. Registration and data collection were done between October 2014 and January 2017. Data were collected using structured interviews and standard questionnaires, and analyzed using multi-nominal logistic regression analysis.



RESULTS: The results showed that the variables of age and education were significant correlates of concurrence of suicide attempt and aggression. Also, among the mental disorders, only major depressive disorder (MDD) (OR=8.34, P=0.001) predicted the concurrence of suicide attempt and aggression in the past 12 month. In contrast, the variables of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), dysthymia, and substance use disorder were not significant in predicting the concurrence of attempted suicide and aggression.



CONCLUSION: The occurrence of aggression and suicide in young people is a complex phenomenon, and more research should be done to better understand this phenomenon.

