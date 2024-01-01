Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to determine the incidence rates and associated risk factors of season-ending injuries (SEIs) in the National Basketball Association from the 2015-2020 seasons.



METHODS: Publicly available player records of active NBA players between the 2015-16 and 2020-21 seasons were reviewed to identify players with a season-ending injury. In this study, SEI was classified as any injury that resulted in failure to return at least five games before the end of their team's game schedule. Injury data from the 2019-20 NBA season, shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was omitted. The primary outcome was the incidence of season-ending injuries, reported per 1,000 game exposures (GEs). Player demographics, basketball statistics, injury characteristics, and timing of injury were recorded. Secondary analysis, including bivariate analysis and multivariable logistic regression, was performed to investigate factors associated with having a season-ending injury.



RESULTS: In total, one hundred ninety-six players (15.6% of all players) sustained a combined two hundred thirty-eight season-ending injuries between the 2015-16 and 2020-21 seasons, indicating a rate of 1.74 season-ending injuries per 1,000 GEs. When characterized by body part, knee injuries were found to be the most frequent SEI at a rate of 0.47 injuries per 1,000 GEs. Accounting for potential confounders, having a season-ending injury was significantly associated with more minutes per game played (odds ratio [OR] 1.06; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.99-1.01; P = <0.001).



CONCLUSION: Season-ending injuries occurred in 15.6% of players in this study with an overall rate of 1.74 season-ending injuries per 1,000 game exposures. The most significant risk factor associated with injury was minutes per game. Season-ending injury was more likely to occur in the third and fourth quartile of the NBA season than in the first or second quartile.

