Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore the opinions of French psychiatrists toward the legalization of medical or recreational use of cannabis in France.



METHODS: Psycan was an anonymous Internet survey conducted between September 28, 2021 and March 29, 2022, among subscribers of the Encéphale Online community, i.e., approximately 4000 French psychiatrists. Participants were asked to complete a structured questionnaire, collecting their socio-demographic features, clinical experience, opinions toward cannabis legalization, and perceived impact of cannabis derivatives for psychiatric disorders. Logistic regression models were used to identify factors associated with being for or against cannabis legalization.



RESULTS: In total, 413 psychiatrists answered the survey, of whom 253 (61.3%) declared being in favour of recreational cannabis, and 349 (84.4%) of medical cannabis. Being in favour of legalization of recreational cannabis was negatively associated with being female (odd ratio [OR]=0.61; 95% confidence interval [CI]=0.41-0.93), and with the frequency of meeting patients with cannabis use disorder (OR=0.60; 95%CI=0.43-0.83). Most respondents were concerned about the development of psychotic disorders. The most frequent pro-legalization arguments were improved prevention, better control of product content, and better protection of youth, respectively. Arguments against legalization were increased societal damages, increased impact on health, including mental health.



CONCLUSIONS: A majority of French psychiatrists were in favour of the marketing of medical cannabis, and, to a lesser extent, the legalization of recreational cannabis. For recreational cannabis, the proportion of pro-legalization psychiatrists was slightly more elevated than that found in the French general population.

