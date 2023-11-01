Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Adequate training of mental health professionals in suicide risk assessment and intervention is crucial. Simulation-based education is a relevant method to acquire competences for challenging health interventions. Here, we aimed to evaluate the effects of a simulation-based training program on first-year psychiatry residents' skills, knowledge, attitudes and satisfaction.



METHODS: We conducted pre- and immediately post-training assessments in 153 psychiatry residents during their first or second postgraduate semester in Paris, France, in 2020 and 2021. The simulation-based training occurred a few weeks after a two-hour theoretical lecture on suicidal behaviors. It consisted of a full-day training of small groups (n=5 to 9) with six scenarios played by professional actors and facilitated by two trained psychiatrists, and a 45-60minute debriefing session after each simulation. Educational objectives focused on basic aspects of patient-psychiatrist relation, the investigation of suicidal ideation, and basic interventions in various contexts (outpatient consultation, emergency room, telephone) and patient profiles. Outcome measures included the Suicide Intervention Response Inventory (SIRI-2), a short questionnaire on basic knowledge, a self-confidence four-item scale, and a satisfaction questionnaire.



RESULTS: There were significant improvements in skills, basic knowledge, and self-confidence from pre- to post-training. Trainees also expressed a high level of satisfaction, an appreciation for this innovative pedagogy and a wish for more similar training.



CONCLUSIONS: This practical training program based on simulation improved self-confidence, knowledge and skills in suicide risk assessment and intervention in the short-term among first year psychiatry residents.



RESULTS from this study are therefore promising. Longitudinal studies are, however, needed to evaluate the persistence of changes over time, positive changes in care in real settings and health benefits for patients. In a time of easily accessible and rapidly growing factual medical knowledge, of necessary need for skilled professionals and of growing demand in mental health care, the development of simulation training in psychiatry should be a pedagogical and a public health priority.

Language: en