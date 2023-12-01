Abstract

Hopelessness is a key risk factor for suicide. This analysis explored whether hopelessness indicates a recent suicide crisis state and is linked with magnetoencephalography (MEG) oscillatory power and effective connectivity differences. Change in hopelessness ratings and effective connectivity post-ketamine were also evaluated in a subsample of high-risk individuals to evaluate correlates of dynamic changes over time. Participants (66F;44 M;1 transgender) included individuals with suicide crisis in the last two weeks (High Risk (HR), n = 14), those with past suicide attempt but no recent suicide ideation (SI) (Low Risk (LR), n = 37), clinical controls (CC, n = 33), and healthy volunteers at minimal risk (MinR, n = 27). MEG oscillatory power and clinical hopelessness ratings (via the Beck Hopelessness Scale (BHS)) were evaluated across groups. Dynamic casual modeling (DCM) evaluated connectivity within and between the anterior insula (AI) and anterior cingulate cortex (ACC). A subsample of HR individuals who received ketamine (n = 10) were evaluated at Day 1 post-infusion. The HR group reported the highest levels of hopelessness, even when adjusting for SI. MEG results linked hopelessness with reduced activity across frequency bands in salience network regions, with no group or group-by-interaction effects. Using DCM, the HR group had reduced intrinsic drive from granular Layer IV stellate cells to superficial pyramidal cells in the ACC and AI. In the pilot HR study, reduced hopelessness was linked with increased drive for this same connection post-ketamine. Hopelessness is a possible proxy for suicide risk. Electrophysiological targets for hopelessness include widespread reductions in salience network activity, particularly in the ACC and AI.

