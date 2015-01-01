Abstract

BACKGROUND: People with intellectual disabilities often need assistance of some kind in their everyday life. Support needs can increase the risk of their victimization at the hands of professional and family caregivers. This paper explores the differences in caregiver victimization between participants living in residential care settings and those who are not.



METHOD: A sample of 260 adults (59.2 % men) with an intellectual disability diagnosis were assessed using an adaptation of the Juvenile Victimization Questionnaire comparing prevalence, sum and variety scores.



RESULTS: More than half of the sample (59.2 %) experienced some form of caregiver victimization throughout their lifetime, with physical abuse, verbal abuse, and neglect being the most frequently reported forms. Participants in residential care settings experienced significantly more caregiver victimization incidents and a broader range of victimization forms than their counterparts outside residential care. Significant differences were found based on the individuals' place of residence and gender. Details are provided on the last victimization incident, the perpetrator, the psychological and physical consequences of the victimization, and the reporting rates.



CONCLUSIONS: This study outlines high rates of lifetime caregiver victimization, with those who live in residential care settings at particular risk. Further research is needed to gain a deeper understanding of the nuances of caregiver victimization and to prevent abuse in caregiving contexts.

