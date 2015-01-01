SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

He Z, Li X, Feng M, Wang X, Wang Y, Chen J. Toxicon 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.toxicon.2024.107639

PMID

38311256

Abstract

Wild mushroom poisoning is a global public health concern, with mushrooms containing amatoxins being the main cause of fatalities. Mushrooms from the genus Amanita and Galerina contain amatoxins. Here we present a case of wild mushroom poisoning that affected three individuals, resulting in two fatalities. Within 10-15 hours after consumption, they experienced symptoms of gastroenteritis such as vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. One individual sought medical attention promptly and recovered, while the other two sought medical help nearly two or three days after the onset of symptoms, by which time their conditions had already worsened and led to their deaths. The mushrooms were identified belonging to genus Galerina, and laboratory test revealed variations in toxin levels among mushrooms collected from different parts of the decaying stump. The higher levels of α-amanitin, β-amanitin, and γ-amanitin were detected near the base of the tree stump, but trace levels of α-amanitin were found near the top of the stump, while β-amanitin and γ-amanitin were undetectable. This case emphasizes the importance of seeking immediate medical attention when experiencing delayed-onset gastrointestinal symptoms, as it may indicate more severe mushroom poisoning, particularly amatoxin poisoning. Timely and appropriate treatment is equally important. Additionally, consuming different units of the mushrooms in the same incident can lead to varying prognoses due to differences in toxin levels.


Language: en

Keywords

Amanitin; Amatoxin; Galerina; Mushroom poisoning

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print