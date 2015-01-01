Abstract

Wild mushroom poisoning is a global public health concern, with mushrooms containing amatoxins being the main cause of fatalities. Mushrooms from the genus Amanita and Galerina contain amatoxins. Here we present a case of wild mushroom poisoning that affected three individuals, resulting in two fatalities. Within 10-15 hours after consumption, they experienced symptoms of gastroenteritis such as vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. One individual sought medical attention promptly and recovered, while the other two sought medical help nearly two or three days after the onset of symptoms, by which time their conditions had already worsened and led to their deaths. The mushrooms were identified belonging to genus Galerina, and laboratory test revealed variations in toxin levels among mushrooms collected from different parts of the decaying stump. The higher levels of α-amanitin, β-amanitin, and γ-amanitin were detected near the base of the tree stump, but trace levels of α-amanitin were found near the top of the stump, while β-amanitin and γ-amanitin were undetectable. This case emphasizes the importance of seeking immediate medical attention when experiencing delayed-onset gastrointestinal symptoms, as it may indicate more severe mushroom poisoning, particularly amatoxin poisoning. Timely and appropriate treatment is equally important. Additionally, consuming different units of the mushrooms in the same incident can lead to varying prognoses due to differences in toxin levels.

Language: en